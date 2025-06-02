Heinrich Klaasen announces surprise retirement from international cricket

Klaasen retires with an impressive record in ODIs, scoring 2,141 runs in 60 matches averaging 43.69

Updated On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 15:35:59 PKT

(Web Desk) - South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a dynamic and impactful career that spanned across formats and continents.

The 32-year-old made the announcement through a heartfelt social media post, calling the decision “very difficult” but one he has made with “absolute peace.”

Klaasen debuted for the Proteas in 2018 and went on to play 122 international matches, becoming a mainstay in South Africa’s limited-overs setup thanks to his fearless batting and exceptional ability against spin.

“It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket,” Klaasen wrote. “It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family. It was truly a very difficult decision, but also one that I have absolute peace with.”

Reflecting on his journey, Klaasen expressed deep gratitude to his coaches and teammates.

“My road to wearing the Proteas shirt was different than most, and there were certain coaches who believed in me all the way. To them, I will always be grateful,” he said. “Playing with the Proteas badge on my chest was and will always be the biggest honour in my career.”

A powerful middle-order batter, Klaasen retires with an impressive record in ODIs, scoring 2,141 runs in 60 matches at an average of 43.69. His career-best 174 against Australia in 2023 at SuperSport Park remains one of the most destructive innings in South African ODI history — the second-highest score ever by a number five batter.

In T20 Internationals, Klaasen accumulated 1,000 runs in 58 matches, boasting a formidable strike rate of 141.84.

Known for his whip-pull against spinners and his ability to turn matches with explosive counter-attacks, he featured in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup, and 2025 Champions Trophy.

Klaasen had previously stepped away from Test cricket in January 2024 after four appearances in the longest format.

While his international chapter comes to a close, Klaasen is expected to remain active in global franchise leagues, where his reputation as a reliable finisher and spin destroyer continues to attract demand.