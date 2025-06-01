Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

Pakistan make one change to the squad

Updated On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 19:48:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh in the final T20 match of the series.

The last T20 match between the two teams is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan already hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and now aim to whitewash the Bengal Tigers.

National team captain Salman Ali Agha said they would try to bowl out Bangladesh for a low score. One change has been made in the squad — Abbas Afridi has replaced Haris Rauf.

On the other hand, Bangladesh captain Liton Das said the pitch looks good for batting, and they will try to perform well today.

In the first T20, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 37 runs, followed by a 57-run win in the second match, showcasing dominant performances by the Green Shirts.

The Shaheens will look to maintain momentum and end the series on a high note with a 3-0 whitewash.