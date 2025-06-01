Pakistan eyes clean sweep against Bangladesh in final T20 today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The third and final T20 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played today (Sunday) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the first ball scheduled for 8 PM.

Pakistan has already secured the series victory with an unassailable 2-0 lead, and the home side is now aiming to complete a clean sweep over the visitors.

In the first T20, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 37 runs, followed by a 57-run win in the second match, showcasing dominant performances by the Green Shirts.

The Shaheens will look to maintain momentum and end the series on a high note with a 3-0 whitewash.