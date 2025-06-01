Haris' maiden century seals T20I series whitewash for Pakistan against Bangladesh

Cricket Cricket Haris' maiden century seals T20I series whitewash for Pakistan against Bangladesh

Bangladesh batted first after being invited by Pakistan and posted 196 runs for loss of 6 wickets

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 23:28:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third T20I on Sunday, completing a 3-0 clean sweep in the series.

Bangladesh batted first after being invited by Pakistan and posted 196 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

For Bangladesh, Parvez Hossain was the top scorer with 66 runs off 34 balls. Tanzid Hasan contributed 42, and Towhid Hridoy scored 25. Captain Liton Das made 22, Shamim Hossain 15, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored just 1 run. Jaker Ali remained unbeaten on 15, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib added 8 not out.

Hasan Ali and Abbas Afridi took 2 wickets each, while Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan picked up one wicket apiece.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target in the 18th over. Mohammad Haris scored his maiden century and remained unbeaten.

Saim Ayub scored 45 runs while Hassan Nawaz made 27 runs.

In the first T20, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 37 runs, followed by a 57-run win in the second match, showcasing dominant performances by the Green Shirts.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed

