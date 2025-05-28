FIFA features Shaheen Afridi alongside Messi, Neymar in Jersey No 10 tribute

Cricket Cricket FIFA features Shaheen Afridi alongside Messi, Neymar in Jersey No 10 tribute

The move was part of FIFA’s digital strategy to engage fans globally

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 28 May 2025 14:16:01 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The International Football Association (FIFA) has featured Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi alongside football legends in a symbolic post celebrating jersey number 10.

A recent post on FIFA World Cup's official social media account showcased the iconic number 10 jersey worn by Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Luka Modric, and Shaheen Afridi — highlighting their shared jersey number.

Sources suggest the move was part of FIFA’s digital strategy to engage fans globally, with local digital teams working to boost fan participation in countries like Pakistan ahead of the World Cup.

Earlier, in August 2024, England's largest football club, Manchester United launched its new kit, featuring a picture of national fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi was the first Asian Muslim cricketer to unveil Manchester United's kit.

Due to Shaheen Shah Afridi's popularity, Manchester United reached out to him and requested his feature in the kit launch.



Shaheen Shah Afridi had visited Manchester United during his tour of England.