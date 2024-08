Shaheen Afridi unveils Manchester United's new kit

Thu, 08 Aug 2024 20:22:05 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) – England's largest football club, Manchester United has launched its new kit, featuring a picture of national fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi was the first Asian Muslim cricketer to unveil Manchester United's kit.

Due to Shaheen Shah Afridi's popularity, Manchester United reached out to him and requested his feature in the kit launch.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had visited Manchester United during his tour of England.