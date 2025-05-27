Kapp, Sekhukhune in South Africa women's white-ball tour of West Indies

JOHANNESBURG (Web Desk) - Marizanne Kapp will return to South Africa's white-ball squads for their tour of the West Indies next month after being rested for the tri-series in Sri Lanka in April-May. Kapp last played for South Africa in the home series against England in December and was last in action at any level in March at the WPL. She has been on a conditioning block over the past two months and rejoins the squad in preparation for the ODI World Cup.

South Africa have also recalled seamers Tumi Sekhukhune and Ayanda Hlubi, who were not part of the Sri Lanka tri-series, which gives them seven seam options in the West Indies.

Leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu and batter Lara Goodall are the two casualties from the Sri Lanka series, with Goodall not retained despite Anneke Bosch's continued unavailability. Bosch was ruled out of the Sri Lanka series with illness and ESPNcricinfo has confirmed that her recovery is ongoing.

Seventeen-year-old wicketkeeper Karabo Meso has kept her place in the squad, giving South Africa two options behind the stumps, with Sinalo Jafta also in the traveling party. They have also given themselves five spin options led by left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, offspinner Nondumiso Shangase, seasoned allrounders Chloe Tryon and Sune Luus, and 20-year-old allrounder Miane Smit, who debuted in ODIs in Sri Lanka, and could make her first T20I appearance in the West Indies.

The T20I series will be coach Mandla Mashimbyi's first in the shortest format after taking over the role in December last year, and will not have as much importance as the ODIs, with South Africa's calendar fairly scant ahead of the World Cup.

South Africa will play West Indies in three ODIs and then three T20Is and then play Pakistan in three more ODIs before the ODI World Cup in India in September-October and have much to ponder. They missed out on the tri-series final in Sri Lanka after losing three of their four matches - two to India and one to Sri Lanka - in the league stage and have only won three of their last 13 ODIs. South Africa were semi-finalists at the 2022 ODI World Cup and losing finalists at both the 2023 and 2024 T20 World Cups, and expectation to go one step further is growing.

Mashimbyi remained positive in the team's ability to bounce back, especially after a difficult trip to Sri Lanka, where several players were troubled by the severe heat. "Sri Lanka was tough, but we took a lot of positives out of that, and whatever gaps we've picked up, we want to make sure that we brush up on them," he said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to that, and the players have been working to make sure that they prepare well for the Caribbean tour. It's an exciting white-ball tour ahead in the West Indies, and a fantastic opportunity for the players to continue testing their skills. The more cricket we play, the more we learn about our combinations and individual growth as a team."

All six matches in the Caribbean will take place at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, starting on June 11.

South Africa squad for white-ball series in the West Indies:

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Chloé Tryon

