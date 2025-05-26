Second batch of Bangladesh squad arrives in Lahore for T20 series against Pakistan

Cricket Cricket Second batch of Bangladesh squad arrives in Lahore for T20 series against Pakistan

The first group reached Lahore last night

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 26 May 2025 10:57:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The second group of the Bangladesh cricket team has arrived in Lahore ahead of the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan.

While the first group reached Lahore last night (Sunday), the remaining members of the Bangladesh squad landed today.

Read Also: First batch of Bangladesh T20 squad arrives in Lahore

Pakistan and Bangladesh teams are scheduled to hold practice sessions on May 27. The trophy unveiling ceremony for the T20 series will also take place on May 27.

The three-match T20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to begin on May 28, with all the matches to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.