First batch of Bangladesh T20 squad arrives in Lahore

Cricket Cricket First batch of Bangladesh T20 squad arrives in Lahore

The remaining members of the Bangladesh team are scheduled to arrive in Lahore tonight

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 25 May 2025 11:02:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A 10-member group from the Bangladesh cricket team, including players and support staff, arrived in Lahore on Sunday to participate in the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan.

The group including players, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzid Hassan Sakib, Mohammad Tanvir Islam, and Parvez Hossain, along with other members of the squad arrived early morning.

The remaining members of the Bangladesh team are scheduled to arrive in Lahore tonight.

The series will take place from May 28 to June 1, 2025, with all matches starting at 8:00 PM local time, promising fans high-voltage cricket action under the lights.

Revised Match Schedule:

• 1st T20I – Wednesday, 28 May

• 2nd T20I – Friday, 30 May

• 3rd T20I – Sunday, 1 June

Bangladesh squad for Pakistan T20I Series:

Litton Das (C), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Sharifullah Islam.