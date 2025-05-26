PM congratulates Lahore Qalandars on winning PSL 10 title

Cricket Cricket PM congratulates Lahore Qalandars on winning PSL 10 title

He praised both Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for their outstanding performance

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 26 May 2025 11:12:35 PKT

ISTANBUL (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated the Lahore Qalandars on winning the final contest of Pakistan Super League 10, sealing their third title in four seasons.

The prime minister, who is currently in Turkiye on the first leg of his four-nation visit, praised both Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for their outstanding performance in the final match of the 10th edition of the PSL.

“Lahore Qalandars achieved the target successfully after a thrilling contest. All teams participating in PSL 10 displayed excellent performances,” the prime minister commented in a statement.

Read Also: Lahore Qalandars seal third PSL crown with nail-biting six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators



He also congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the PCB administration on the successful completion of the PSL 10.

He also appreciated all the players, particularly the foreign players, whose participation ensured the success of the event.

Last night, Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in a thrilling final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to lift the trophy for the third time.

Chasing a target of 202 runs set by Quetta, Lahore Qalandars successfully reached the target in the final over with four wickets down. Kushal Perera remained unbeaten on 62, while Sikandar Raza stayed not out on 22.