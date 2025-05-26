Lahore Qalandars seal third PSL crown with nail-biting six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators

President Asif Ali Zardari has also arrived in Lahore and will watch the PSL final.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in a thrilling final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to lift the trophy for the third time.

Chasing a target of 202 runs set by Quetta, Lahore Qalandars successfully reached the target in the final over with four wickets down. Kushal Perera remained unbeaten on 62, while Sikandar Raza stayed not out on 18.

Lahore’s innings began with a cautious start by Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Naeem. However, at a total of 39 runs, Fakhar Zaman was dismissed LBW for 11. Muhammad Naeem scored 46, Abdullah Shafique made 41, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa contributed 14 before returning to the pavilion.

For Quetta, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, and Abrar Ahmed took one wicket each.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel won the toss and opted to bat first. Batting first, Quetta posted a total of 201-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen opened the innings for Quetta, but Saud was dismissed for just 4 runs by Shaheen Afridi at a team total of 17. Finn Allen followed soon after with 12 runs off Salman Mirza. Rilee Rossouw scored 22, while Avishka Fernando added 29 before getting out.

Hasan Nawaz played a responsible innings, scoring 76 runs, while Dinesh Chandimal added 22 and Faheem Ashraf made a quick 28. Mohammad Amir and Abrar Ahmed were dismissed without scoring.

From Lahore’s bowling side, Shaheen Afridi took 3 wickets, Salman Mirza and Haris Rauf claimed 2 each, while Sikandar Raza and Rashid Hussain took one wicket apiece.

Tribute to Pakistan Navy

A ceremony was held during the PSL 10 final match to pay tribute to the Pakistan Navy.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf attended the event as a special guest, joined by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb at the stadium.

Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi was also present on this memorable occasion.

Renowned singers Nadeem Abbas and Abrarul Haq enthralled the audience with their captivating performances, while the stadium echoed with resounding chants of "Pakistan Army Zindabad."

The ceremony concluded with fireworks display, illuminating the sky with vibrant colours.

