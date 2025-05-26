Top performers of PSL X announced as Lahore Qalandars clinch third title

Hassan Nawaz was names the Player of the Tournament

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) concluded with Lahore Qalandars emerging as champions for the third time under the captaincy of Shaheen Shah Afridi, defeating Quetta Gladiators in a thrilling final.

In the final match held in Lahore, Quetta set a challenging target of 202 runs after posting 201/9 in their 20 overs. Lahore Qalandars successfully chased the target, winning with one ball to spare and six wickets in hand. Kushal Perera starred with an unbeaten 62, while Sikandar Raza played a crucial cameo of 22 runs off just 7 balls.

Following the final, the PSL 10 top performer awards were announced:

• Player of the Final: Kushal Perera (Lahore Qalandars) for his match-winning knock.

• Batter of the Tournament: Hassan Nawaz (Quetta Gladiators).

• Best Bowler of the Tournament: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars).

• Best All-Rounder of the Tournament: Sikandar Raza (Lahore Qalandars).

• Emerging Player of the Tournament: Muhammad Naeem (Lahore Qalandars).

• Player of the Tournament: Hassan Nawaz (Quetta Gladiators).

• Best Fielder of the Tournament: Abdul Samad (Peshawar Zalmi).

As champions, Lahore Qalandars took home the winner's prize of $500,000 (over PKR 140 million), while runners-up Quetta Gladiators received $200,000 (over PKR 56 million).