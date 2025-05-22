PSL 10 Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings set 191-run target for Lahore Qalandars

Cricket Cricket PSL 10 Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings set 191-run target for Lahore Qalandars

David Warner scored 75 runs

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 22 May 2025 21:35:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Karachi Kings set 191-run target for Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Electing to bat first in the crucial encounter, Karachi managed 190 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs.

Warner and Tim Seifert gave the Kings a steady start, combining for a brisk 43-run opening stand. Seifert, however, fell in the fourth over to Shaheen Shah Afridi after scoring 16 off just eight balls, including three boundaries.

Warner continued to anchor the innings, building short partnerships with James Vince (4), Saad Baig (11), and Muhammad Irfan Khan (18). His innings came to an end in the 16th over when Mohammad Naeem dismissed him. The Aussie batter top-scored with a commanding 75 off 52 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes.

After Warner’s dismissal, the Kings suffered a mini-collapse but were rescued by Khushdil Shah, whose explosive 14-ball 27 not out, featuring three fours and two sixes, helped push the total close to the 200-mark.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore, claiming 3 for 35 in his spell. Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged two wickets.