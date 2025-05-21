Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I Series against Bangladesh

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 16-member men’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, with Salman Ali Agha retained as captain.

All matches are scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the official schedule to be released soon.

The selection committee finalised the squad based on players' form and performances during the ongoing HBL PSL X, which concludes on 25 May.

This series also marks the first assignment for newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson, who will be closely watching the players ahead of Pakistan’s busy T20 calendar.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (Wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub