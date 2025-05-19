India withdraws from Asia Cup in alleged anti-Pakistan move, citing political tensions

This is yet another instance of India leveraging politics to isolate Pakistan in Int'l sport

Mon, 19 May 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a move widely perceived as politically motivated, India has decided to withdraw both its men’s and women’s cricket teams from the upcoming Asia Cup tournaments, escalating tensions in regional cricket and casting uncertainty over the Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

According to Indian media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally communicated its decision to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), currently chaired by Pakistan's Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, citing heightened political strains following recent military actions in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indian-occupied Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

The BCCI’s decision applies not only to the Men’s Asia Cup 2025, but also the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka this June.

Justice from within Pakistan and cricketing circles suggest that this is yet another instance of India leveraging politics to isolate Pakistan in international sports, especially cricket. Critics argue that such a withdrawal undermines the spirit of regional unity and the core values of the ACC.

Tournament in Jeopardy

The Asia Cup’s viability now hangs by a thread. India remains the tournament’s biggest commercial driver, with most sponsors based in India. Without Indian participation, broadcasters and stakeholders may pull out, threatening cancellation of both men's and women's events.

Previously, in 2023, the Asia Cup was conducted under a Hybrid Model after India refused to play matches on Pakistani soil. All Indian fixtures, including the final, were shifted to Sri Lanka. A similar arrangement was employed for the ICC Champions Trophy, where India played all its matches in Dubai, despite Pakistan officially hosting the event.

The 2025 Men’s Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in T20 format in preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup, was expected to feature Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. However, with India’s exit, the structure, sponsorship, and scheduling of the tournament are now in question.