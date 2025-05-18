PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators edge Multan Sultans in last-ball thriller

Hasan Nawaz scores 67 runs

Updated On: Sun, 18 May 2025 19:12:14 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Quetta Gladiators defeated Multan Sultans by 2 wickets after a thrilling contest in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Chasing a target of 186 set by Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators achieved victory on the final ball of the match. Hassan Nawaz played a match-winning unbeaten innings of 67 runs, while Khawaja Nafay stood out with 51 runs.

For Multan Sultans, Shahid Aziz took 3 wickets, while Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, and Peter Hatzoglou claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss against Quetta Gladiators and chose to bat first, scoring 185 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Khan opened the innings for Multan Sultans, but Rizwan could only score 4 runs. Opener Yasir Khan stood out with 45 runs, while Tayyab Tahir contributed 36 runs.

For Quetta Gladiators, Usman Tariq took 3 wickets, while Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Wasim took one wicket each.