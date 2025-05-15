Dassanayake back as US head coach

Dassanayake previously coached the side between 2016-2019 when they earned their ODI status

(Reuters) - Former Sri Lanka and Canada international Pubudu Dassanayake has returned as coach of the U.S. men's team, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Dassanayake, who succeeds former Australia batsman Stuart Law in the role, previously coached the side between 2016-2019 when they earned their One Day International (ODI) status.

"I'm proud of what we accomplished during my previous time here, and I see tremendous potential in this group to reach even greater heights," the former Nepal and Canada coach said in a USA Cricket statement.

"I look forward to working closely with the players and staff to continue building something meaningful for USA Cricket."

The U.S. co-hosted the Twenty20 World Cup with West Indies last year, stunning heavyweights Pakistan and making the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

"Pubudu is joining the organisation at a pivotal time," USA Cricket Chief Executive Johnathan Atkeison said.

"Following the momentum of 2024, we are now focused on strong performances at the 2026 T20 World Cup and qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup."

"With his experience and vision, we believe Pubudu can help us achieve these goals."

Dassanayake, 52, played 11 tests for Sri Lanka in the mid-1990s before moving to Canada and becoming captain of the team.