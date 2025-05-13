PSL X resumes on May 17 amid air of euphoria



LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) Season 10 is officially back on track, with matches set to resume from May 17 following a temporary suspension caused by escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the development on Tuesday, announcing that eight matches would be played from May 17 leading up to the grand finale on May 25.

The league’s continuation was made possible after a ceasefire agreement helped restore stability in the region.

In a spirited statement posted on social media, Naqvi said, “PSL X picks up from where it left off! Six teams, zero fear. Let the aura take over as we unite and celebrate the spirit of cricket.”

All six PSL franchises will return to action in what promises to be a high-octane conclusion to the tournament. Fans across the country have expressed excitement at the news, with preparations underway to ensure tight security and smooth logistics at match venues.

The league was abruptly halted last week after a deadly cross-border escalation which resulted in 51 Pakistani casualties - 40 civilians and 11 security personnel. The tragedy had plunged the country into mourning, prompting the PCB to postpone the tournament.

Earlier, PSL X was postponed due to rising tensions with India on May 8, when the 27th match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi was scheduled in Rawalpindi. That same morning, an Indian drone reportedly crashed near the stadium, escalating security concerns.

Given the sensitive situation, the tournament was suspended. While the PCB initially considered relocating the remaining matches to Dubai, the plan was later dropped due to government advisories. The tournament was placed on indefinite hold.

However, following the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India, the situation has improved, prompting efforts to reschedule and complete the tournament on home soil.