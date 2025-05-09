PCB postpones remaining PSL 10 matches amid Pak-India tensions

The last 24 hours have seen a worsening of the situation on LOC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the postponement of remaining eight matches of PSL 10 amid Pak-India tensions.

The PCB said in a statement that the last 24 hours have seen a worsening situation on the LoC, increased incursion of 78 drones, and the firing of surface to surface missiles from India.

“The decision to postpone the league has been taken after receiving directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” said the PCB.

The PCB and its players stand resolutely in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our security personnel defending the nation, it added.

The PCB recognises the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament.

“We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Indian Premier League was suspended for one week on Friday because of the conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course,” Devajit Saikia, honorary secretary of the Indian cricket board (BCCI), said in a statement.

Officials paused the T20 competition after a match on Thursday was abandoned in Dharamsala.