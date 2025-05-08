PSL venue shifted to Karachi as Pakistan, India tension flares

LAHORE (Dunya News) ﻿– ﻿The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday decided to shift the remaining matches of the Super League (PSL) to Karachi.

The decision was taken in the wake of escalation in tension between Pakistan and India.

According to the tournament format, the teams have to move to Rawalpindi to play the next leg of the event at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The venue was shifted after India launched drone attack on various Pakistani cities, including, Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi, amid heightened war frenzy.

A drone from India was shot down in Rawalpindi near the cricket stadium.

Earlier, there were rumours that the PSL’s 10th edition would be cancelled.

It may be recalled that the PCB had a day ago announced that the PSL would proceed as scheduled.

The decision was taken in a meeting held with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the chair and attended by the officials of security agencies and other departments.