PSL venue may be shifted to Dubai or Doha due to war clouds

Cricket Cricket PSL venue may be shifted to Dubai or Doha due to war clouds

There were rumours that the PSL’s 10th edition would be cancelled amid heightened Indian war frenzy

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 May 2025 17:14:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) ﻿– ﻿The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday it was considering to shift remaining PSL matches to Dubai or Doha.

Any decision to shift the remaining matches to a foreign country will be announced after consultation.

Earlier, the PCB decided to shift the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to Karachi. The decision was taken in the wake of escalation in tension between Pakistan and India.

According to the tournament format, the teams have to move to Rawalpindi to play the next leg of the event at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The venue was shifted after India launched drone attack on various Pakistani cities, including, Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi, amid heightened war frenzy.

A drone from India was shot down in Rawalpindi near the cricket stadium.

Earlier, there were rumours that the PSL’s 10th edition would be cancelled.

It may be recalled that the PCB had a day ago announced that the PSL would proceed as scheduled.

The decision was taken at a meeting held with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the chair and attended by the officials of security agencies and other departments.