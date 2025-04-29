Suryavanshi, 14, becomes youngest men's T20 centurion

The left-hander reached his 100 in 35 balls to register the second-fastest century in IPL history

(Reuters) - Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in men's Twenty20 cricket on Monday as he guided Rajasthan Royals to an eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match in Jaipur.

Suryavanshi doled out severe punishment to Gujarat's bowling attack, hitting 11 sixes and seven fours in his 101 off 38 balls, as the hosts chased down a 209-run target in 15.5 overs.

The left-hander reached his 100 in 35 balls to register the second-fastest century in IPL history, while combining with Yashasvi Jaiswal in a 166-run opening partnership.

"It is a very good feeling. It's my first hundred in the IPL and it's my third innings. The result has shown here after the practice before the tournament," player of the match Suryavanshi said.

"I just see the ball and play. It has been a dream to get a 100 in the IPL and today it materialised. There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing."

Suryavanshi's century was also the quickest by an Indian in the IPL, bettering Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball effort for Rajasthan against the Mumbai Indians in 2010.

"Many congratulations to young Vaibhav Suryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian," Pathan wrote on social media.

"Even more special to see it happen while playing for Rajasthan Royals, just like I did."

Suryavanshi grabbed headlines when he became the youngest player to earn a contract in the lucrative IPL at the age of 13, before making his debut this month and announcing himself in style with a six off the first ball he faced.

He played in the domestic Ranji Trophy red-ball competition aged 12 last year and has represented India's Under-19 side against Australia, scoring a 58-ball century.

Suryavanshi also made a triple hundred in a local tournament in his home state of Bihar.

Rajasthan are eighth in the IPL standings, with the win over Gujarat snapping a five-game losing run for the 2008 champions.