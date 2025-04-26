Pakistan cancels visas of Indian broadcasters working for PSL 10

23 Indian crew members working with the PSL broadcast company were deported

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, the Pakistani government has revoked the visas of Indian broadcasters associated with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, ordering their immediate expulsion from the country.

Following government instructions, 23 Indian crew members working with the PSL broadcast company were deported under the supervision of Lahore police and sent back to India via the Wagah Border.

Sources confirmed that the decision was made swiftly to ensure the protection of Pakistan’s sovereignty and national dignity, especially in contrast India’s aggressive and hostile actions in recent days.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the move will not affect the broadcast of PSL 10 matches. The board has already arranged alternative broadcasters who would continue coverage of the remaining matches as per the original schedule, ensuring no disruption for cricket fans.

PCB emphasised that all matches and their live telecasts would proceed smoothly and without interruption, providing complete entertainment for viewers.

Officials added that this action sent a clear message to India that Pakistan would not compromise on its sovereignty and would always prioritise national interests.

Initially, about 23 Indian technical and production staff were part of the PSL broadcasting team, performing various critical functions before their departure.