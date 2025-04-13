Vince, Khushdil power Karachi Kings to victory over Multan Sultans in high-scoring run chase

Kings' James Vince scored a fast-paced century off just 43 balls

Updated On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 11:16:30 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi Kings have defeated Multan Sultans by four wickets by four wickets in a high-scoring thrilling encounter of the Pakistan Super League season 10.

Kings' James Vince scored a fast-paced century off just 43 balls which helped his side to register their first victory. He was supported by Khsuhdil Shah who also scored invigorating 60 runs. Tim Siefert scored a quickfire 32 of 16. Akif shone with the ball as he claimed three wickets for 41 in his four overs.

Batting first, Sultans gave Kings target of 235 runs in the third clash of PSL X.

Sultan's captain Rizwan scored an unbeaten 105 runs. He was supported by Michael Bracewell and Kamran Ghulam who made 44 and 36 runs respectively.

Hassan Ali, Khushdil Shah and Abbas Afridi claimed one wicket each.

In an earlier match, Quetta Gladiators humbled Peshawar Zalmi by eighty runs.

PLAYING XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert(w), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed.