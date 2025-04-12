Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first

Updated On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 18:56:29 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Quetta Gladiators have defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs in the second encounter of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 on Saturday.

Abrar Ahmed, with four wickets, was the pick of the bowlers for the gladiators. Saim Ayub looked somewhat decent with the bat and scored 50 runs when no other Zalmi batter looked promising.

Batting first, Gladiators gave 217-run target to Zalmi. Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen contributed well with the bat with 59 and 53 runs respectively. Hassan Nawaz also scored 41 runs to power the score to 216.

Meanwhile, in another fixture scheduled later tonight at 8 PM, Karachi Kings will face off against Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad:

Babar Azam (Captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Hussain Talat, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ali Raza.

Quetta Gladiators Squad:

Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis, Saud Shakeel (Captain), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq. Yestereday, Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets in the first game of Pakistan Super League's tenth edition.

Colin Munro scored unbeaten 59 runs which helped his side to beat Qalandars. Salman Ali Agha was also not out with 41 runs.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars have given 140-run target to Islamabad United. Qalandars had a disappointing start when opener Fakhar Zaman was sent back to the pavilion for just one run. In the 5th over, Mohammad Naeem scored 30 runs, Daryl Mitchell fell cheaply for 13 runs. Jason Holder scored duck and was dismissed by Jason Holder.