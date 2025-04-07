Bracewell gushes praise of young NZ outfit after Pakistan series sweep

Bracewell highlighted the incredible bench strength that was on show from the hosts.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (Web Desk) - The stand-in skipper summed up a comprehensive display from the Black Caps after they sealed a 3-0 ODI series win against Pakistan. New Zealand continued their dominance in the final ODI against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui, stitching together a 43-run win to seal a whitewash.

Skipper Michael Bracewell was all-praise for the hosts, who prevailed in a rain-reduced contest in their latest outing.

“It was an enjoyable day, always nice to finish the season on a high, wanted to put up a good performance in front of a great crowd, thankful we managed to do that," Bracewell said afterwards.

"Wicket played well, credit to groundsmen (after the relentless rain), thought it was a great game of cricket.

“Obviously a reduced one but enjoyable. With the reduced number of resources, you get a chance to put down the foot a little bit earlier."

Summing up the series performance from the Black Caps, Bracewell highlighted the incredible bench strength that was on show from the hosts.

“Seeing the guys come in and do well is most pleasing and winning the series is an added bonus. It was great to see different guys step up at different times.”

Among the standout performers for the winning side was the pace trio of Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith, who combined for 22 wickets from the three ODIs.

Bracewell expressed his delight at how the young bowling unit stepped up to the occasion, showcasing the fiery intensity that had been expected of them.

“We are clear about the style we want to play...(on fast bowlers) they carried through to ODIs, pretty amazing to watch them, they are fast, aggressive and used their height and bounce.

“We found a way to get to an above par total and the way bowlers bowled, it was always going to be enough.”

Having already gained an unasailable 2-0 lead in the series, New Zealand were put in to bat first by Pakistan.

Skipper Michael Bracewell led the way with the bat with a quickfire 59 off 40 deliveries, while Rhys Mariu - playing only his second ODI - also notched a half century to propel the hosts to 264/8.

Despite the visitors having got off to a breezy start with Babar Azam notching a fine half-century, Black Caps bounced back to come on top.

Ben Sears produced a second successive five-for - finishing with figures of 5/34 - to seal the deal at the Bay Oval with two overs to spare.

