PCB announces free entry for fans at Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Lahore

Cricket Cricket PCB announces free entry for fans at Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Lahore

PCB announced that entry to Gaddafi Stadium during the qualifiers will be completely free

Follow on Published On: Sun, 06 Apr 2025 13:06:17 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a major announcement for cricket fans ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

In an official statement, the PCB announced that entry to Gaddafi Stadium during the qualifiers will be completely free for all spectators.

The ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers are set to begin on April 9, with a total of eight matches scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan's women’s team will kick off their campaign against Ireland on April 9, followed by another match between Ireland and the West Indies on April 11 at the same venue.

Following the PCB’s announcement, all matches during the qualifiers at Gaddafi Stadium will be open to the public free of charge.