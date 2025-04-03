KP govt puts up 'Imran Khan Cricket Stadium' board at Arbab Niaz Stadium

Imran Khan had directed of not changing the name but KP govt rejected his directive

Thu, 03 Apr 2025 11:44:51 PKT

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has installed a signboard renaming Arbab Niaz Stadium as Imran Khan Cricket Stadium Peshawar.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, when learned about the change of name, directed the provincial government to take reverse the decision and retain it as Arbab Niaz Stadium.

However, the government rejected this directive and instead placed a board with the new name without formally changing the stadium's title.

It is worth noting that a PSL exhibition match was scheduled to be held at Peshawar Stadium on April 8 but has now been postponed.