Sahibzada Farhan joins Islamabad United for PSL 10 after stellar domestic performance

Farhan's PSL journey began in 2018 with Islamabad United when he joined as an emerging player

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Islamabad United has added top-performing domestic batter Sahibzada Farhan to their squad as the 20th player for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Farhan's PSL journey began in 2018 with Islamabad United when he joined as an emerging player and played a crucial role in securing the franchise’s second PSL title.

Islamabad United’s head coach, Mike Hesson, praised Farhan’s experience and form, stating that he could be included in the playing XI at any time. He emphasised that the franchise has always provided opportunities to domestic talent, and Farhan’s inclusion was a continuation of this policy.

Expressing his excitement, Sahibzada Farhan said he was honored to return to his first PSL franchise. He credited Islamabad United for introducing him to the league and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

Recently, Farhan set a new national record in the National T20 Cup, scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament. He accumulated 605 runs in seven innings of the National T20 Cup, setting the record for the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

PSL 10 is set to begin on April 11 and will run until May 18, with matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.