Bairstow still has England ambitions despite Yorkshire captaincy role

Cricket Cricket Bairstow still has England ambitions despite Yorkshire captaincy role

Jonny Bairstow has not featured in any kind of England squad since last year's T20 World Cup.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 00:19:09 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Jonny Bairstow is still aiming for an England recall after being appointed as Yorkshire's red-ball cricket captain on Thursday.

Bairstow was installed as skipper a week before the start of the English domestic season after the 35-year-old looked to feature in either the Indian Premier League or Pakistan Super League.

Instead, he will now captain Yorkshire, the most successful club in the history of the County Championship with 32 outright titles, as they look to return to the First Division.

Bairstow's late father David led Yorkshire from 1984 to 1987 and Jonny said: "He played here for 20 years and was captain as well. There's not many fathers and sons who have done it.

"The county is embedded in my heart, and I take immense pride in representing the club on the field. To now be able to do that as captain, in what will be an exciting season, is a real honour."

Bairstow, while a veteran of 100 Tests and 187 limited-overs internationals, has not featured in any kind of England squad since last year's T20 World Cup.

But he still has six months left on the two-year England deal he signed in 2023 and, asked if he was thinking of an international recall, replied: "I'm still contracted. I'd be stupid not to.

"But it's not my choice. That bit is completely out of my control. I can load the gun, but I won't be the one pulling the trigger.

"We'll wait and see on that. You can only score the runs and put yourself into the barrel."

