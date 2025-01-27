India's Bumrah named Test cricketer of the year after sensational 2024

(AFP) - India paceman Jasprit Bumrah was Monday named men's Test cricketer of the year for 2024 by the International Cricket Council.

The right-arm quick returned to the five-day format in late 2023 following a lengthy absence due to a back injury.

Bumrah, 31, was the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2024, topping the charts with 71, well clear of second-placed Gus Atkinson of England (52 in 11 matches).

His average across the year was a breathtaking 14.92 and he ended 2024 with a strike rate for the year of just 30.1.

"Test cricket has always been a format I hold close to my heart, and to be recognised on this platform is truly special," said Bumrah.

"This award is not just a reflection of my individual efforts but also of the unwavering support of my teammates, coaches, and fans who continue to believe and inspire me every day.

"Representing India is a privilege I deeply cherish, and knowing my efforts bring smiles to people around the world makes this journey even more special."

Bumrah beat England batsmen Harry Brook and Joe Root as well as Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis to the award, given by the game's governing body.

Smriti Mandhana made it a double success for India as she was voted women's one-day international cricketer of the year for the second time.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai clinched the men's ODI award.