Mohsin Naqvi prioritises Saim Ayub's long-term fitness over Champions Trophy

He expressed hope for Saim's speedy recovery

Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 15:25:52 PKT

HOUSTON (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has emphasised that Saim Ayub's entire career could not be risked for one Champions Trophy.

Speaking to the media in Houston, Mohsin Naqvi revealed that he was in contact with Saim Ayub on daily basis, and was personally monitoring his injury. He stated that Saim's plaster would be removed in the next couple of days, after which he would enter the recovery phase followed by rehabilitation.

The PCB Chairman reiterated that Saim Ayub is a valuable asset for Pakistan cricket and expressed hope for his speedy recovery.

Pakistan's opening batsman, suffered a right ankle fracture during the first day of the second Test match against South Africa.

Doctors initially recommended a six-week rest period, ruling him out of the ongoing matches.

Sources suggested that the selection committee had prepared its preliminary squad list.

However, the final squad for the Champions Trophy, which must be announced by February 11, would only be decided after reviewing Saim Ayub's medical reports and consulting doctors.



The finalised list would then be sent to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for approval.