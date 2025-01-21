Replacement player to be considered for unfit Saim Ayub for Champions Trophy

Replacement player to be considered for unfit Saim Ayub for Champions Trophy

Published On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 10:56:23 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Consultations are underway to finalise Pakistan's ODI squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, with a replacement player being considered in case Saim Ayub is deemed unfit.

According to sources, before the Champions Trophy, Pakistan is set to participate in a tri-series.

If Saim Ayub remains unavailable, selectors have decided on his replacement. The squad for the tri-series is likely to become the same as for the Champions Trophy if no further changes are required.

Out-of-form players Abdullah Shafique and Usman Khan are expected to be dropped, while Fakhar Zaman is likely to make the squad. Imam-ul-Haq and Haseebullah are also being considered.

Other likely inclusions are Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, and Irfan Khan Niazi. Bowlers such as Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Muqeem are also expected to feature in the squad.

While all other teams have already announced their squads for the Champions Trophy, Pakistan has submitted an initial list to the ICC.

The final squad must be confirmed by February 11, with the tri-series involving Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand kicking off on February 8.