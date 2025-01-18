Virat Kohli's participation in Ranji Trophy opener doubtful due to injury

No official confirmation regarding his availability has been provided yet.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli's participation in the opening matches of the Ranji Trophy became uncertain due to a neck injury.

According to Indian media, Kohli, who was set to make his return to domestic cricket, experienced neck pain, raising doubts about his availability for the initial games of the Ranji Trophy.

Reports suggested the injury came at a crucial time, with the Ranji Trophy set to begin on January 23, and only a month remaining for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Kohli was expected to represent Delhi against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy opener on January 23. However, no official confirmation regarding his availability has been provided yet.

It is worth noting that the Ranji Trophy was India's premier domestic first-class cricket championship, organised annually by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), featuring teams representing regional and state cricket associations.