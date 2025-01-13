Warner picked by Kings as PSL Player Draft 2025 under way in Lahore

Kane Williamson registers for PSL Draft among 44 overseas Platinum players

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2025 was held at Huzoori Bagh in Lahore Fort on Monday.

Originally planned for Gwadar, the event was relocated to Lahore due to logistical challenges.

The six franchises assembled their star-studded squads during the draft ceremony at one of Lahore's most famous heritage sites.

Platinum Category

In the Platinum category, Karachi Kings have picked David Warner, while Lahore Qalandars have selected Darrell Mitchell.

Peshawar Zalmi secured Tom Kohler-Cadmore through the Right to Match in the Platinum category, while New Zealand's Mark Chapman was acquired by Quetta Gladiators.

Michael Bracewell has joined Multan Sultans, New Zealand's Adam Milne has been selected by Karachi Kings, and Finn Allen has joined Quetta Gladiators in the Platinum Category

Matthew Short has been picked by Islamabad United, while Faheem Ashraf by Quetta Gladiators, and Abbas Afridi is now part of Karachi Kings.

Diamond Category

In Diamond category, Karachi Kings has picked Khushdil Shah while Zalmi has selected Corbin Bosch and Mohammad Ali for upcoming PSL 2025.

Similarly, Islamabad United has chosen Jason Holder while Qalandars has picked Kausal Perera.

Earlier, PSL revealed the complete list of overseas players registered in the Platinum category for the draft. The pool includes 44 exciting players from eight countries.

Kane Williamson, the second leading run scorer for New Zealand in T20Is, has also registered in the Platinum category along with his long-time team mate and leading wicket-taker ever in T20Is, Tim Southee.

Apart from Williamson and Southee, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell are other Kiwi players, who will interest the six HBL PSL franchises on Monday.

The most number of overseas Platinum category players – 13, are from Australia, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 winners Ashton Agar, David Warner and Daniel Sams. Usman Khawaja, who represented Islamabad United in HBL PSL 2021, is also part of this category.

From Afghanistan, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman and Naveen-ul-Haq will be up for grabs. HBL PSL 8 winner Sam Billings and HBL PSL 9 winner Tymal Mills, also have registered their interest in the overseas Platinum category along with six other English players.

Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Tabraiz Shamsi make up the South Africa contingent in the top overseas category. Sri Lanka’s current T20I captain, Charith Asalanka and his team mate Kusal Mendis are also part of the best of the best overseas pool.

Experienced Jason Holder will be a hot pick among five other West Indies players locked in the Platinum category.

Bangladesh’s seasoned duo of Mustafizur Rehman and Shakib Al Hasan are also part of the overseas Platinum pool.

