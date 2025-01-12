PSL unveils impressive overseas Platinum pool ahead of player draft

Sun, 12 Jan 2025 23:40:30 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has announced an impressive lineup of 44 overseas players in the Platinum category for its highly anticipated Player Draft, scheduled for January 13.

The list includes top cricketers from eight countries, which adds further to the excitement for the league’s 10th edition.

Leading the list is New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, a prolific batter and the second-highest T20I run-scorer for his country, alongside Tim Southee, the all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is. The Kiwi group also features prominent names such as Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, and Michael Bracewell.

Australia has the most players in the Platinum pool with 13 names, including T20 World Cup 2021 winners Ashton Agar, David Warner, and Daniel Sams. Usman Khawaja, who previously represented Islamabad United in 2021, adds further strength to the Australian lineup.

Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Naveen-ul-Haq, along with England’s Sam Billings and Tymal Mills—both past PSL champions—bring experience to the draft. South African veterans Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, and Tabraiz Shamsi add to the diversity of the selection.

Sri Lanka’s T20I captain Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis also make the list, while the West Indies’ Jason Holder headlines a group of six Caribbean stars. From Bangladesh, seasoned campaigners Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman round off the Platinum category, making for a strong lineup of global cricketing talent.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer expressed excitement about the pool of players, saying, “We are thrilled to announce a 44-strong and exciting contingent of overseas Platinum picks for the HBL PSL 2025 Player Draft. Combined with Pakistan’s stars, we have a phenomenal talent pool available. All eyes are now on January 13, when the final squads for the six franchises will be determined.”