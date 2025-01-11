Sri Lanka ends ODI series on a high with dominant 140-run win over NZ

Black Caps have lost half the side for just 21 runs inside initial seven overs

AUCKLAND (Web Desk) - Sri Lanka delivered a commanding performance to secure a convincing 140-run victory against New Zealand in the third and final ODI at Eden Park, Auckland, winding off the series on a positive note.

While the Black Caps has clinched the series 2-1, Sri Lanka’s win mirrored their fighting spirit from the earlier T20I series.

After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka’s top-order shone with half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Janith Liyanage, guiding the visitors to a competitive 290-run total. Kamindu Mendis fell agonizingly short of his fifty, dismissed for 46.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry spearheaded the bowling attack with a stellar four-wicket haul, while Mitchell Santner chipped in with two wickets. Nathan Smith and Michael Bracewell each claimed one wicket.

The Kiwis, however, faltered in their chase. Sri Lanka’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding kept the hosts under pressure. Mark Chapman provided the lone spark for New Zealand with a gritty 81, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled to make an impact.

Chapman’s partnership with Nathan Smith, which added a 50-run stand for the eighth wicket, was the only notable resistance in an otherwise subdued effort.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers stole the show, with Asitha Fernando dismantling New Zealand’s top order to finish with three wickets.

Eshan Malinga and Maheesh Theekshana also claimed three wickets each, while Janith Liyanage contributed with one.