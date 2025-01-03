Australia in charge as Boland rips through Rohit-less India

SYDNEY (AFP) – A relentless Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc sliced through an Indian batting line-up missing Rohit Sharma on Friday to put Australia in a commanding position after day one of the fifth and final Test.

The visitors were all out for 185 after Jasprit Bumrah – captaining the side with Rohit "rested" – sent his team in at a sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground.

Boland was the chief destroyer with 4-31 while Starc took 3-49.

In reply, Australia lost Usman Khawaja for two on the last ball before stumps with Bumrah doing the damage, leaving them at 9-1 with Sam Konstas on seven.

"It was disappointing losing a wicket on the last ball of the day but it's a pretty good position after they won the toss," said Boland.

"I felt like I bowled pretty good... a bit stiff still from Melbourne but happy with the way the day went.

"Hopefully the sun's out and we can bat all day (on Saturday). There's still a nice covering of grass on the wicket and hopefully another good day for us tomorrow."

None of the Indian batsmen fired, with kingpin Virat Kohli again falling cheaply while Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made a brilliant century in the previous Test at Melbourne, was out for a golden duck.

Kohli had a huge left-off on his first ball and finally departed for 17, following KL Rahul (4), Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (20).

Rishabh Pant made a battling 40, but that was as good as it got for India.

Regular captain and opener Rohit was rested, India said, after failing to get past 10 runs in any of his five innings during the series, which Australia lead 2-1.

It was a significant move and could spell the end of the 37-year-old's 67-match Test career.

Australia will regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time since 2014-15 if they win or draw.

Fellow veteran Kohli, 36, has similarly been under pressure since an unbeaten 100 in the first Test at Perth, with his inability to again build a big score set to intensify the scrutiny.

Rahul reverted to opener alongside Jaiswal, with Gill returning at three.

But the ploy backfired with Rahul out softly with Starc tempting him to clip a full delivery to Konstas at cover.

There were concerns ahead of the Test over star seamer Starc's fitness but he showed no discomfort and routinely troubled the batsmen.

Big call

Boland came on after an opening barrage from Pat Cummins and took the big wicket of in-form Jaiswal in his first over, collected smartly at slip by debutant Beau Webster, in the side for the axed Mitchell Marsh.

The hosts were convinced Boland had Kohli out next ball.

The Indian star edged to Steve Smith at second slip and diving low to his right he got his hand under the ball and scooped it up for Marnus Labuschagne to complete the catch.

But in a big call by third umpire Joel Wilson, he ruled that part of the ball feathered the ground and Kohli survived.

India seemed destined to reach lunch without further loss, but Nathan Lyon drew an outside edge from Gill and Smith took the catch.

Australia tightened the screws when they returned with Kohli adding just five more before Boland struck again with a ball that nipped away, taking an edge to Webster at slip.

The ebullient Pant was criticised for throwing his wicket away in the fourth Test at Melbourne, which Australia won, and he was far more conservative this time.

Peppered with bouncers that repeatedly hit his body, he worked hard for 40 before Boland again weaved his magic.

Pant miscued a short ball with Cummins holding the catch at mid-on, then Boland sent Reddy packing on his next delivery to send the crowd wild.

Ravindra Jadeja made the most of being dropped twice to compile 26 before Starc trapped him lbw, with the tail briefly wagging before the end came.