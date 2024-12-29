Australia's tail wags to frustrate India in Melbourne test

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland combined for an unbeaten 55-run partnership for the final wicket

MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - A Marnus Labuschagne half-century and stubborn tail-end batting drove Australia to a 333-run lead at the end of day four in the fourth test in Melbourne on Sunday, leaving India facing a record chase to steal an unlikely victory.

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland marched off to a huge ovation from home fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, having combined for an unbeaten 55-run partnership for the final wicket as Australia went to stumps at 228 for nine.

Lyon was 41 not out, with number 11 Boland on 10.

With the five-test series level at 1-1, India's pace dynamo Jasprit Bumrah had threatened to turn the match on its head with a three-wicket burst before tea in front of 43,867 fans.

But Labuschagne (70) and Australia captain Pat Cummins (41) steadied the hosts with a 57-run partnership before Boland and Lyon frustrated India further.

The day ended sourly for the tourists when Bumrah had Lyon caught in the slips with a no-ball in the final over.

Only one team has ever chased more than 300 for victory in a test at the MCG - England mowed down 332 runs to beat Australia in 1928.

Australia's rearguard resistance compensated for some shoddy middle order batting.

Having been in command at 80 for two, Australia lost four wickets for 11 runs in a Bumrah-led onslaught to slump to 91 for six.

Mohammed Siraj triggered the collapse when Steve Smith chased a wide, full delivery and nicked behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to be out for 13.

Bumrah steamed in to have Travis Head caught at square leg for one and earn his 200th test wicket.

He struck again four balls later to remove number six Mitchell Marsh for a duck with a gloved catch to Pant before bowling Alex Carey through bat and pad for two.

Australia were reeling but Cummins rode out the storm with typical defiance.

Having scored 49 in the first innings, he produced a vital 41 to stall India's momentum.

When Labuschagne was out lbw to Siraj, Cummins added another 25 runs with Mitchell Starc (five) and Lyon before falling to the spin of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Fielding mishaps also cost India dearly.

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped two chances, with Labuschagne spared at 46 when he nicked Akash Deep to the gully and Usman Khawaja reprieved on two with a spill at leg gully.

Khawaja went on to make 21 before Siraj bowled him in the morning.

Nitish Kumar Reddy also missed a tough chance to remove Cummins for nine, misjudging the flight of the ball when the Aussie skipper slogged over mid-off.

India may still count themselves blessed to be in the game at all, having been on the ropes early on day three until Reddy rescued them with a maiden century.

Reddy finished with 114, his 189-ball vigil ended by spinner Lyon a few overs into the fourth morning.

The healthy day four crowd brought total match attendance to 299,329, a record for a Boxing Day test in Melbourne.