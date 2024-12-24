Sporting integrity being sacrificed to accommodate India, British Newspaper lashes out at ICC

It accused ICC of granting undue advantages to India, increasing its chances of winning the trophy

LONDON (Dunya News) - British newspaper The Telegraph has strongly criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for allegedly compromising the integrity of the sport to accommodate India in the Champions Trophy.

The report claimed that India was consistently favored in ICC events, highlighting that only India would know in advance the location of its knockout matches.

It stated that if India qualifies for the final, it would be held in Dubai; otherwise, it would take place in Lahore. The report condemned the move as "shameful" for attempting to block a final from being played in Pakistan.

The Telegraph further noted that the final's location would be decided after March 4, accusing the ICC of granting undue advantages to India, increasing its chances of winning the trophy.

The report criticised India's dominance over the game, calling it detrimental to the spirit of cricket.

It further noted that seven teams would have to form a squad that could best fit for playing in two countries while India would have an advantage to carry a squad suitable for playing only in Dubai.

“Given that seven teams will need to prepare a squad to thrive across two nations, while India only need to tailor their squad for one country, there is an argument that other sides should be permitted an extra player in their squad.”