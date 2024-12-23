Stumps 2024: Let's have an action replay

Pakistan deliver impressive performance in ODIs, securing three consecutive away series victories.

By Anees-ur-Rehman

As 2024 draws to a close, Pakistan’s cricket team once again fell short of turning their dreams of winning major titles into reality.

One may not be off the mark by calling the year a disaster for Green Shirts, marked by numerous defeats, including losses to minnows, leadership changes, internal politics, and inconsistent performances.

Despite the setbacks, the outgoing year was an exhilarating one for cricket fans worldwide, packed with iconic matches and thrilling moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

As we bid farewell to the year, Dunya News reflects on some of the most unforgettable events in the cricket world.

USA upset Pakistan in T20 World Cup

In a monumental turn of events, the United States, an ICC associate member, delivered a crushing blow to former world champions Pakistan in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The hosts showcased remarkable dominance throughout the match, culminating in a thrilling Super Over victory that stunned the cricketing world.

After both sides finished with 159 runs in regular play, the USA outclassed Pakistan in the Super Over, solidifying one of the most dramatic upsets in the cricket history.

This historic defeat exposed glaring weaknesses in Pakistan’s preparations and strategy, raising serious questions about their readiness for the global stage.

Afghanistan pull off stunning win against Australia

Afghanistan etched a memorable chapter in their cricket history with a stunning 21-run victory over Australia in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The triumph marked Afghanistan’s first-ever win against the 2021 T20 champions and six-time ODI champions, helping them find a spot in the semi-finals of the mega event for the first time.

Gulbadin Naib claimed four crucial wickets for just 20 runs in his four overs, dismantling Australia’s batting lineup and restricting them to 127 all out in 19.2 overs, well short of the 149-run target.

USA become first casualty of stop-clock rule

In a historic T20 World Cup encounter between India and USA on June 12, the USA became the first team to have been penalised under the new stop-clock rule designed to speed up play.

The penalty cost them five runs in the 16th over, which allowed India to reduce their target to 30 runs from 30 balls.

India capitalised on this advantage, winning by seven wickets with 10 balls remaining.

India seal T20 World Cup glory

India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 in spectacular style, ending a 17-year drought by defeating South Africa in a nail-biting final at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Under Rohit Sharma’s sharp captaincy, India secured a seven-run victory in what will be remembered as one of the most thrilling finals in cricket history.

The triumph made India only the third team, alongside England and the West Indies, to win the T20 World Cup twice, their first title coming in 2007 against Pakistan.

South Africa’s dream of lifting the trophy was shattered by India’s disciplined bowling unit. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya led the charge, maintaining relentless pressure that left the South African batsmen struggling to find momentum.

New Zealand lift maiden Women’s T20 World Cup

New Zealand shocked everyone by winning the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 32-run victory over South Africa in Dubai.

The White Ferns, who had lost 10 matches in a row before the tournament, claimed their first T20 title after coming up short in the 2009 and 2010 finals.

Strong batting from Melie Kerr (43), Brooke Halliday (38), and Suzie Bates (32) helped New Zealand post a solid 158/5.

Kerr and Rosemary Mair then shone with the ball, each taking three wickets, to restrict South Africa and secure a memorable win for New Zealand.

Australia claim third straight ICC Women's Championship title

Australia claimed their third straight ICC Women's Championship title with a commanding 75-run win over New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Dec 23.

The Australian team had an incredible campaign, earning 39 points from 24 matches, a total no other team can beat.

India, with two matches left against West Indies and three against Ireland, can only reach 37 points at most.

Bangladesh whitewash Pakistan in Tests



The Bangladesh team grabbed a clean sweep victory over Pakistan in the two-match Test series by winning the second consecutive encounter by six wickets.

In the first match, the Tigers triumphed Shaheens by 10 wickets, registering their first-ever win in Test cricket.

Their dominant performance showcased exceptional teamwork, with standout contributions from both batters and bowlers.

West Indies stun Australia with dramatic Test win

The West Indies defeated Australia by eight runs in a thrilling second Test at Brisbane, thanks to Shamar Joseph’s stunning performance.

Needing 156 runs on the final day, Australia fell short as Joseph’s 7-wicket haul, including the final wicket with nine runs needed, sealed West Indies’ first Test win in Australia since 1997.

New Zealand make history with 3-0 sweep over India

New Zealand handed India their first-ever home Test series clean sweep, winning 3-0 and rewriting the record books.

New Zealand’s 3-0 series sweep against India made them the fourth team to whitewash India in a 3+ Test series, following England (4 times), Australia (3 times), and the West Indies (once).

This marks the first time New Zealand won three Tests in a single series, whether at home or away. It is also their first instance of winning the opening three Tests of an away series in their history.

Pakistan’s performance in 2024

Tests

Pakistan played only six Test matches in 2024, with one final game scheduled against South Africa on Dec 26.

The national team managed two victories in a home series against England, winning the series 2-1. However, they faced a crushing defeat against Bangladesh at home, losing both Test matches.

ODIs

Pakistan delivered an impressive performance in ODIs, securing three consecutive away series victories. These wins came against Australia (2-1), Zimbabwe (2-1), and South Africa (3-0).

Overall, Pakistan played nine ODIs during the year, winning seven of them.

T20Is

This year turned out to be the worst for Pakistan in T20 Internationals, with the team registering only nine wins out of 27 matches played. This performance also made Pakistan the team with the most losses in T20Is that year.

Pakistan lost 17 matches, including a tied World Cup game against the USA, which they eventually lost in the Super Over. One match ended with no result, while two were abandoned without a toss due to rain and excluded from the records.

In comparison, 2021 was Pakistan’s most successful year in T20Is, with the team winning 20 matches and reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

Among other teams in 2024, Indonesia ranked second with 15 losses, followed by Oman with 13. Teams from the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, and Nepal each recorded 12 defeats.

A year of change in Pakistan cricket

Captaincy changes

Pakistan team saw frequent captaincy shifts. In March, Shaheen Afridi was replaced, and Babar Azam was reinstated as the white-ball captain.

Later in the year, after Pakistan’s failure in the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam resigned from captaincy, and Muhammad Rizwan took over the white-ball team’s leadership.

Naqvi elected unopposed PCB chairman

On Jan 19, Zaka Ashraf resigned as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

On Feb 6, Mohsin Naqvi, serving as the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, was unanimously elected as the 37th full-time PCB chairman for a three-year term.

Coaching turmoil

The coaching staff of the national team underwent multiple changes in 2024. At the start of the year, head coach Grant Bradburn resigned, and team director Muhammad Hafeez temporarily stepped in to coach during the New Zealand series.

Following Hafeez’s tenure, Gary Kirsten was appointed as the white-ball coach, while Jason Gillespie took charge of the red-ball team. However, before the Australia tour in November, Gary Kirsten resigned due to disagreements with PCB.

Later, Jason Gillespie also stepped down ahead of the South Africa Test series.

Currently, Aqib Javed, a selection committee member, is serving as interim coach until the Champions Trophy.

Champions Trophy to be played under hybrid model

The International Cricket Council (ICC) officially announced that the 2025 Champions Trophy would be played under a hybrid model, marking a significant shift in the tournament’s format.

The Indian team will play its Champions Trophy matches in UAE - a neutral venue - following an agreement between the ICC and member cricket boards.

According to ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will select the neutral venue for India’s matches. Under this hybrid model, only India’s games in the eight-team tournament will be played outside Pakistan.

The tournament, set to take place in Pakistan from Feb 19 to March 9, has been mired in controversy as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had refused to send its team to Pakistan, citing “political and security concerns”.

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.

Jay Shah takes over ICC as chairman

India’s Jay Shah officially assumed the role of International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman on Dec 1, 2024. In his inaugural statement, Shah highlighted his top priorities: leveraging cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and accelerating the development of women’s cricket.

“It is an honour to serve as ICC Chair, and I deeply appreciate the trust and support of the ICC Directors and Member Boards,” Shah stated in his opening address.