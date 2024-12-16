Nepal beat Pakistan by six wickets in U19 Women's Asia Cup

KUALA LUMPUR (Dunya News) - Nepal beat Pakistan by six wickets at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur to qualify for the Super-Four Stage of the ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup on Monday.

Chasing 105 to win, captain Puja Mahato’s undefeated run-a-ball 47, which included three fours helped her side achieve the target with an over to spare.

For Pakistan, Fatima Khan and Quratulain snapped a wicket each.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan scored 104 for five in their 20 overs. Opener and wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan top-scored with a 43-ball 38, which included two fours. Maham Anees coming to bat at number five was other notable contributor, scoring unbeaten 29 off 38 balls, hitting two boundaries.

For Nepal, Mahato bagged two wickets for 27.

Pakistan, after losing their opening match against India by nine wickets on Sunday, will now take part in fifth position match scheduled on Wednesday, 18 December. The match will begin at 2pm PKT.