Bangladesh defends U-19 Asia Cup title with 59-run victory over India

Cricket Cricket Bangladesh defends U-19 Asia Cup title with 59-run victory over India

India’s Under-19 team was bowled out for just 139 runs in 35.2 overs

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 08:50:26 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Bangladesh successfully defended their Under-19 Asia Cup title by defeating India by 59 runs.

Chasing a target of 199 runs, India’s Under-19 team was bowled out for just 139 runs in 35.2 overs. Captain Mohammad Aman (26) and Hardik Raj (24) were the top scorers for India.

For Bangladesh, Azizul Haque and Iqbal Hossain claimed 3 wickets each, while Alfahad picked up 2 wickets. Rizaan Hossain and Maroof Mureeda took one wicket each.

Earlier, India opted to bowl first, and Bangladesh posted a total of 198 runs. Rizaan Hossain (47), Mohammad Shahab (40), and Fareed Hassan (39) were the standout performers with the bat.