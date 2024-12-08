Pakistan Cricket Team to intensify practice in Durban ahead of SA tour

Cricket Cricket Pakistan Cricket Team to intensify practice in Durban ahead of SA tour

National cricketers will focus on batting, bowling, and fielding during today's practice session

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 08 Dec 2024 09:53:09 PKT

DURBAN (Dunya News) - The Pakistani team has set up camp in Durban, where they will undergo a full practice session today (Sunday).

The national cricketers will focus on batting, bowling, and fielding during today's practice session in Durban.

The first T20 match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on December 10 in Durban.

It is noteworthy that the national team will be playing a series against South Africa, consisting of three T20s, three ODIs, and two Test matches.