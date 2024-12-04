Pakistan U-19 opt to bat against Japan U-19, make four changes to playing XI

Pakistan U-19 have already qualified for the semi-finals after beating UAE

Wed, 04 Dec 2024

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Under-19 has won the toss and elected to bat in Match 11 of the Asian Cricket Council Under-19 Asia Cup against Japan Under-19 on Wednesday.

Pakistan U-19 has decided to make four changes to its playing XI, as they have already qualified for the semi-finals after beating UAE on Monday.

Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, and Naveed Ahmed Khan missed out from the playing XI, while Mohammad Ahmed, Ahmed Hussain, Muhammad Huzaifa, and Tayyab Arif replaced them.

Skipper Saad Baig decided to take on the opening role along with Faham-ul-Haq.

Pakistan on Monday thumped the United Arab Emirates by 69 runs in match seven to qualify for the semi-final round of the U19 Asia Cup 2024 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In pursuit of 315 runs, the UAE scored 245 for 8 in 50-over match as Pakistan’s Abdul Subhan claimed six-wicket haul to dismantle the hosts batting lineup.

After top order comprising Yayin Rai (18), Aryan Saxena (24) and Akshat Rai (5) failed to take a strong start, Ethan D'souza and Rayan Khan stitched the strong partnership but it went in vein.

After D'souza was dismissed for 84 and Khan for 50, no other player could show impressive game with the bat, losing the match to the visitors.

Earlier, Shahzaib Khan and Riazullah smashed tons, helping their side to set a target of 315 runs for the UAE.

Pakistan U19 team took a strong start with opening pair Usman Khan and Shahzaib showing fireworks with bat.

After Usman was removed former for 41, Riaz joined Shahzaib and they both completed their tons. Shahziab scored 132 off 136 while Riaz made 106 off 91.

For the UAE, Noor Ayobi took two wickets while Uddish Sri claimed one wicket.