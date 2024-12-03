Match officials for Champions T20 Cup announced

A total of 13 umpires and six match referees will officiate the 22 matches of the tournament

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a panel of match officials for the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup, which is set to run from 7 to 25 December at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

A total of 13 umpires and six match referees will officiate the 22 matches of the tournament.

PCB Elite Panel Umpires Imran Jawed, Zulfiqar Jan (on-field umpires), Qaisar Waheed (third umpire) and Rana Muhammad Arshad (fourth umpire) will officiate the opening encounter between Nurpur Lions and UMT Markhors on 7 December. Nadeem Arshad of the PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees will lead the playing control team.

ICC International Panel of Umpires members Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz Waqar (on-field umpires) and Faisal Khan Aafreedi (third umpire) will be the match officials for the 25 December final of the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup. Zulfiqar Jan will be the fourth umpire, while Ali Naqvi of the International Panel of ICC Match Referees will be the playing control team head.

Apart from Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Imran Jawed, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Rashid Riaz Waqar, Qaiser Waheed and Zulfiqar Jan, the umpiring duties will be shared among Ahmed Shahab, Imranullah Aslam, Imtiaz Iqbal, Kashif Sohail, Khalid Mehmood Sr and Muhammad Sajid.

Among the six match referees, the two International Panel of ICC Match Referees members, Ali Naqvi and Muhammad Javed Malik will be joined by Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh, Nadeem Arshad and Sohail Idrees of the PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees.