PCB suggests Pakistan, India matches on neutral venues, ICC likely to approve arrangement today

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been in Dubai to resolve the dispute over Champions Trophy

Topline Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, took over the ICC as chairman on December 1 (today)

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan has suggested to the International Cricket Council (ICC) a new formula under which its matches against India in any tournament hosted by the BCCI will be held on neutral venues.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been in Dubai to resolve the dispute over Champions Trophy tournament created due to India's refusal to play in Pakistan.

According to sources, under the new formula, put forward by Pakistan, matches between the two countries [in Chamipons Trophy] will be held in Dubai. Likewise, Pakistan’s matches in any future tournament which India will host, will also be held on neutral venue.

The arrangement will be applicable for three years.

The new formula will also not be called a hybrid model but some other name.

Sources said that the ICC meeting regarding the Champions Trophy is likely to be held today (Sunday). They expressed the hope that the deadlock over the issue of Champions Trophy will be resolved today.

There will be no voting if India agreed to Pakistani formula, they said.

Interestingly, there is a new development in the cricket's governing body. Greg Barclay's term as ICC chairman ended on November 30 and Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took over the world body on December 1 (today). Shah was elected unopposed in August.

On Saturday, PCB chief Naqvi had said that “we will try to achieve what is the best for Pakistan.”

He told the media that “whatever happens now will be on the basis of equality. Whatever formula is agreed, will be a precedent for the future. Now it is not limited to just the Champions Trophy.”

