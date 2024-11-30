Champions Trophy: Mohsin Naqvi says cricket should not be politicised

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday reiterated his stance that cricket should be kept separate from politics as Pakistan was all prepared to host the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Naqvi expressed the views during his meeting with former UAE cricket board secretary Mubashir Usmani in Dubai where they discussed matters related to hosting the mega cricket event, which is scheduled to be held from Feb 19 to March 9.

However, the event has been mired in dispute after India refused to send its team to Pakistan despite satisfaction expressed by all member boards on security arrangements.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had to postpone its Friday’s meeting without any decision as PCB and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stand their ground.

In a statement, the PCB chairman stressed that there was a need to keep cricket separate from politics. He emphasised that Pakistan was a peaceful country, adding that people of country love the game of cricket.

While referring to Pakistan-India match, he said fans were eager to watch the high-voltage clash of the Champions Trophy.

He said preparations for hosting the tournament had been finalised as stadiums were upgraded. He said all participating teams would be given state guest protocol and security.

Earlier, sources said, the PCB had communicated its position to the ICC, confirming that it's firm on hosting the tournament and would not involve any other country in the hosting honours.

The PCB, sources said, clearly conveyed to the ICC if it has any acceptable solution to the issue, it should inform Pakistan before the meeting so that officials come prepared and make an informed decision.

They emphasised that it was unacceptable for the Pakistan team to travel to India (for any tournament) to play when India persistently refuse to send the team to Pakistan.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a press conference Thursday night, where he assured that decisions would be made in the best interest of Pakistan cricket, and that Pakistan would field their best team for the event.

It is learnt that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), through its media channels, has put forward the pretext of recent political protests in Islamabad and the postponement of Sri Lanka A’s tour.

“India is trying pressure Pakistan into either giving up the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy or accepting the hybrid model,” say sources.

RECALCITRANT INDIA’S GIMMICK

A few days ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to reconsider its decision of not coming to Pakistan for the coveted Champions Trophy.

In a letter, the Indian cricket board formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) about its decision to not visit Pakistan and instead offered the regulator a compensatory amount for the loss it would likely face.

Sources said the BCCI, in a bizarre move, offered compensatory amount to the ICC and refused to reconsider its decision to play its Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan on flimsy grounds.

India was bound by law to give cogent reasons for not sending its cricket team to Pakistan, sources said, adding that the ICC was supposed to take any decision after weighing the viewpoint.

The PCB could ask any other team to be part of the mega tournament if India remained unmoved, sources said.

Reports say the ICC will face $500 million loss if India miss the event. Even India will suffer $100 million loss.