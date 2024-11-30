Indian govt rejects BCCI's statement on security concerns for Pakistan tour

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - The Indian government has rejected the BCCI's statement regarding the refusal to tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, calling it false.

A spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs clarified that security concerns regarding Pakistan were not raised by the government. He urged the media to review the BCCI's statement on the matter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier claimed that there were security concerns in Pakistan.

The BCCI had previously stated that any tour of Pakistan would be contingent on government approval.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla had earlier stated that the board would follow whatever instructions the government provided.

However, the Indian government now claimed that it was the BCCI, not the government that expressed reservations about touring Pakistan.