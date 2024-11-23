Australia announce squads for women's ODIs against India, New Zealand

(Web Desk) - Australia have announced two 13-member squads for their ODI series against India and New Zealand, from 5 - 23 December.

Australia will host India for a three-match ODI series in early December, followed by a trip to New Zealand later in the month for another three-ODI event.

Regular Australia skipper Alyssa Healy will miss the India series as she is recovering from a knee injury but will be fit for the series against New Zealand. Tahlia McGrath will captain the team in her absence.

Queensland batter, 21-year-old Georgia Voll has received her maiden call-up to the India series squad. Voll is among the top three run-scorers in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League and the Women’s National Cricket League and has four half-centuries to her name across the two tournaments.

"We’ve chosen an experienced squad for these two upcoming tours with next year’s Ashes series and ICC Women’s World Cup very much very much the focus," Cricket Australia’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler said.

All six ODIs will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship, where Australia are currently at the top with 28 points. India are at No.3, while New Zealand are at No.6 and yet to qualify for next year's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India.

Australia squad for India ODIs: Tahlia McGrath (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Voll

Australia squad for New Zealand ODIs: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia also provided updated on the injured Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, and Tayla Vlaeminck. Molineux and Brown were injured during the WBBL, while Vlaeminck has been battling a shoulder injury since the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai.

"Sophie has returned to play following knee soreness which will continue to be managed over the course of the summer," Australian Women’s Team Physiotherapist, Kate Beerworth said. “Darcie has resumed training following a hip muscle strain and is on track for both series."

Both players will be available for national duty, while Vlaeminck continues to rehabilitate.

“Tayla underwent right shoulder stabilisation surgery last week and is unavailable for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.”